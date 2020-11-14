Diplomats: Rockets fired at Eritrea amid Ethiopian conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Diplomats say rockets have been fired at Eritrea’s capital, as the deadly fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region appears to spill across an international border and bring some of observers’ worst fears to life. At least three rockets appeared to be aimed at the airport in Eritrea’s capital, Asmara, hours after the Tigray regional government warned it might attack. It has accused Eritrea of attacking it at the invitation of Ethiopia’s federal government since the conflict in northern Ethiopia erupted on Nov. 4. Eritrea is one of the world’s most reclusive countries, and no one on the ground could immediately be reached.