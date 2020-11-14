Skip to Content

Army identifies 5 Americans killed in Egypt helicopter crash

New
9:48 am AP - National NewsNational

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army has identified the five American soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash this week while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The soldiers were from Texas, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Ohio and Illinois.

They were part of an international force that monitors the four-decade-old Israeli-Egyptian peace agreement and were said to be a routine mission when the Black Hawk helicopter crashed Thursday near Sharm el-Sheikh, a resort on the Red Sea.

The Army said Saturday that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Author Profile Photo

David Skinner

Weekend Producer and Social Media for KVOA-TV. Graduate of the University of Arizona.

Related Articles

Skip to content