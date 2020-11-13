Zambia on brink of default as deadline to clear debt looms

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA (AP) — Zambia faces a Friday deadline to clear debt owed to external investors who have rejected the country’s request for deferral of an overdue $42.5 million interest payment. Unless the southern African country pays up by the end of the day, it will become the first African nation to default amid the coronavirus pandemic after failing to win a six-month holiday from eurobond holders who account for about $3 billion of Zambia’s sovereign debt. Many sub-Saharan African countries have issued eurobonds over the years, amassing debt that is maturing at a time of rising financial burden amid the pandemic.