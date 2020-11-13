Trump, stewing over election, to deliver remarks on vaccine

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first public remarks since his defeat by President-elect Joe Biden, as he seeks to highlight positive developments in the race for a vaccine for the resurgent coronavirus. Trump, who refuses to concede the election, is set to speak at 4 p.m. from the Rose Garden. Public health experts worry that Trump’s refusal to take aggressive action on the pandemic or to coordinate with the Biden team during the final two months of his presidency will only worsen the effects of the virus and hinder the nation’s ability to swiftly distribute a vaccine next year.