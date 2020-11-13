2 men testify against alleged ringleader of mosque bombing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Two Illinois men who pleaded guilty to a 2017 bombing of a Minnesota mosque have testified against the alleged ringleader behind the attack. But the trial of Michael Hari was abruptly stopped Friday after a juror’s spouse tested positive for COVID-19. Hari faces multiple counts stemming from the attack on Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center. His co-defendants, Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris, have testified that Hari planned the attack. No one was injured, but the mosque was damaged. McWhorter testified that he did what Hari said because he was afraid Hari would shoot him. Morris testified that he saw Hari as a father figure. Hari’s attorney told jurors that the men are testifying to try to get their sentences reduced.