London police arrest man over murder of officer at station

LONDON (AP) — Police said Friday a 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering an officer inside a police station in south London in September. Sgt. Matiu Ratana, 54, was shot at Croydon Custody Center just after 2 a.m. on Sept. 25 by a handcuffed suspect. The suspect, who had been arrested for a separate offence, then appears to have turned the gun on himself. Ratana was taken to hospital but later died from his wounds. It is rare for police officers to be shot and killed in the U.K., which has strict firearms laws.