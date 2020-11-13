 Skip to Content

Japan Nobel laureate Koshiba who found neutrinos dies at 94

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese astrophysicist Masatoshi Koshiba, a co-winner of the 2002 Nobel Prize in physics for confirming the existence of elementary particles called neutrinos, has died at age 94. Koshiba, a distinguished professor at the University of Tokyo, died at a Tokyo hospital, the university announced. It didn’t provide a cause of death. Koshiba devised the construction of giant underground chambers to detect neutrinos, elusive particles that stream from the sun. Neutrinos offer a unique view of the sun’s inner workings because they are produced in its heart by the same process that causes the sun to shine. 

