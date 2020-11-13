G-20 agrees on framework for more debt relief amid COVID-19

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Group of 20 nations, representing the world’s biggest economies, says that low-income countries hardest hit by the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic could potentially get an extension on their debt payments beyond mid-2021, and in the most severe cases, be considered for a write-off. The statement was released after a virtual gathering of the group’s finance ministers and central bank governors on Friday. It declared that the countries had agreed on a common framework for debt restructuring that aims to treat creditors equally. A month ago, the G-20 agreed to suspend $14 billion in debt payments for an additional six months to support 73 of the world’s neediest countries.