Bloomberg’s big spending struggles to sway election outcomes

WASHINGTON (AP) — After pouring more than $1.2 billion of his personal fortune into presidential politics this election, former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has little to show for it. His only win during a short-lived bid for the White House was in American Samoa. And after pledging to spend “whatever it takes” to defeat President Donald Trump, he routed $110 million to Florida, Ohio and Texas — all states that President-elect Joe Biden lost. Bloomberg has long used his $55 billion in estimated wealth to play kingmaker. But the poor showing could raise questions about Bloomberg’s ability to use his vast financial resources to sway politics in the future.