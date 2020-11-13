As coronavirus spikes, NYC prepares to close schools again

NEW YORK (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he wouldn’t stand in the way of an order by New York City to close its schools. Under the state rules, school districts don’t have to close until an average of 9% of coronavirus tests in their area come back positive. Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he will close school buildings if 3% of coronavirus tests over a seven-day period came back positive. The mayor says the city is preparing to close all school buildings as soon as Monday if the rate crosses the threshold over the weekend. The city says it is currently 2.8%.