Virus surge: Schools abandon classes, states retreat

School systems in Detroit, Indianapolis, Philadelphia and suburban Minneapolis are giving up on in-person classes, and some governors are reimposing restrictions on bars and restaurants or getting more serious about masks. That’s because the coast-to-coast resurgence of the coronavirus is sending deaths, hospitalizations and new infections soaring. The crisis is deepening at hospitals. The situation is so bad in North Dakota that the governor this week said nurses who test positive but have no symptoms can still work. Idaho clinics are struggling to handle the deluge of phone calls from patients.