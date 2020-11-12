UN votes to crack down on Somalia’s al-Shabab extremists

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has voted to prevent the sale or shipment to Somalia of components of improvised explosive devices if there is “significant risk” they may be used to manufacture the often deadly devices that are increasingly being used in attacks by al-Shabab extremists. And it is urging the Somali government to keep cracking down on the militant group’s illegal financing methods which raised over $21 million last year according to U.N. experts. The resolution adopted Thursday, with Russia and China abstaining, reaffirmed the arms embargo against Somalia. It also banned the resale r of weapons for Somalia’s military