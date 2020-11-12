Signs of hope in Germany, France but virus strains hospitals

BERLIN (AP) — The surge of new coronavirus cases appears to be slowing in Germany and France, generating hopes that the two European heavyweights are beginning to regain control over the pandemic. But authorities said Thursday that hospitals are crowded and are likely to face further strain in the coming weeks. Countries across Europe have implemented more or less drastic lockdown measures in recent weeks as they try to tamp down a resurgence of the pandemic, with numbers of confirmed cases hitting records. France’s prime minister says one death in four in France is now linked to COVID-19, and there are more virus patients in French hospitals than there were during the peak of the country’s first epidemic.