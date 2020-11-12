Military voters fear they’re part of unsupported fraud claim

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Justice Department has already begun looking into two specific allegations voting irregularities. One is a claim from the Trump campaign that thousands of people may have improperly voted. The other is an allegation from a postal worker in Pennsylvania that a postmaster had instructed workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day. Neither case appears to hold much water, according to details about the probes. But the first accusation has U.S. military personnel in Nevada concerned they have been drawn into unsubstantiated fraud claims. There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election despite President Donald Trump’s claims.