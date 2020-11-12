Justice Dept.: ‘Poor judgment’ used in Epstein plea deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Justice Department report has found former Labor Secretary Alex Acosta exercised “poor judgment” in handling an investigation into wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein when he was a top federal prosecutor in Florida. But it also says he did not engage in professional misconduct. The report is the culmination of an investigation by the Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility over Acosta’s handling of a secret plea deal with Epstein, who had been accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls. The conclusions are likely to disappoint the victims. who hoped the investigation would hold officials accountable for actions they say allowed Epstein to escape justice. Acosta expressed vindication at the report’s conclusion that he had not committed misconduct.