In ruins, Syria marks 50 years of Assad family rule

BEIRUT (AP) — On Nov. 13, 1970, Hafez Assad, a young career air force officer, took power in Syria in a bloodless coup, the latest in a succession of military takeovers since independence from France in 1946. Few expected him to last. Yet 50 years later, the Assad family still rules Syria. The country is in ruins from a decade of civil war, but Bashar Assad kept his hold on power with the same tools as his father: repression, brutal bloodshed, shrewd diplomacy and a staunch refusal to compromise. His rule is different from his father’s in some ways and he depends on allies like Iran and Russia.