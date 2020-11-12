First witness account emerges of Ethiopians fleeing conflict

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The first witness accounts are emerging from the thousands of Ethiopian refugees who are streaming over the border into Sudan by the thousands, while the deadly fighting in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region shows no sign of easing. Tensions are spreading well beyond the cut-off region as the federal government says some 150 suspects accused of seeking to “strike fear and terror” throughout the country have been detained. Concerns remain high among ethnic Tigrayans amid reports of being singled out by authorities. Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister is rejecting international calls for de-escalation and dialogue as he seeks to remove the regional leaders.