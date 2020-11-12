DeChambeau has grand plan to cut Masters course down to size

DeChambeau has grand plan to cut Masters course down to sizeNew
Bryson DeChambeau is going where no golfer has gone before, hitting tee shots far enough to take aim at some of Augusta National’s par-4s and leaving himself short irons to reach the course’s venerable par-5s. “I’m just trying to get up there like I’m in a batter’s box swinging as hard as I can, trying to hit a home run,” DeChambeau said, describing his go-for-broke style. “I don’t know if there’s a better way to say it.” By the end of the Masters, fans might debate whether it’s good for the game, but real estate agents will be thrilled.