Advisory group worried about rural census, crunched timeline

Members of an advisory committee to the U.S. Census Bureau say they’re concerned that rural areas will be undercounted in the 2020 census and that the statistical agency has shortened its timeline for crunching the numbers used for allocating federal funds and congressional seats by state. The Census Scientific Advisory Committee said Thursday during a virtual meeting that, given they have low Internet access, residents of rural areas are particularly at risk of being undercounted since field operations ended two weeks earlier than planned. The advisory committee is made up of statisticians, demographers and other academics who provide recommendations on Census Bureau programs.