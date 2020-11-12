3 dead, 2 missing from flooding at North Carolina campsite

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say three people are dead and two more are missing after floodwaters swept through a campsite about 50 miles north of Charlotte. Alexander County director of Doug Gillespie said at least 31 campers were rescued from the campsite, with three taken to the hospital. Gillespie says two of the three have been released. In addition to the deaths at the campsite, Gillespie says another person was killed on a washed-out road. The flooding was the result of heavy rains that passed through the state Thursday and which led to flash flood watches for many areas.