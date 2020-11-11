Thousands in Armenia protest Nagorno-Karabakh truce terms

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered in the capital of Armenia to protest the country’s agreement with Azerbaijan to halt weeks of fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh. The deal calls for the deployment of nearly 2,000 Russian peacekeepers and territorial concessions. Participants at Wednesday’s rally demanded the resignation of Armenia’s prime minister, who signed the peace agreement along with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia. Some of the protesters in Yerevan clashed with police, and scores were detained. The truce between the two ex-Soviet nations reached Tuesday came after Azerbaijani forces made significant advances into Nagorno-Karabakh. The agreement was celebrated in Azerbaijan, but it angered Armenians..