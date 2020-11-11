Republicans reprise warnings of leftism in Georgia races

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Republicans are using caricatures of Democrats as their opening argument to protect Georgia’s two U.S. senators ahead of runoffs on Jan. 5. The contests will determine which party controls the chamber at the start of President-elect Joe Biden’s Democratic administration. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio was in suburban Atlanta on Wednesday with Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia. Rubio warned that if Loeffler and fellow Sen. David Perdue lose, the U.S. government will be controlled by the radical left. It’s a common GOP argument and one President Donald Trump wielded unsuccessfully against Biden. But Republicans believe it’s the best way to rally their most fervent supporters.