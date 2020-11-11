NYC woman gets ill swan to clinic via foot, car and subway

NEW YORK (AP) — Ariel Cordova-Rojas went to New York’s Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge last week to celebrate her 30th birthday. She ended up rescuing a swan with lead poisoning, taking it to a wildlife clinic by foot, car and subway with the help of both friends and strangers. After carrying the swan named Bae a mile, she hitched a ride to the subway. She and the swan eventually made it to a wildlife clinic in Manhattan. She says wildlife are just as much New Yorkers as humans and it is our duty to keep each other safe.