Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers resign en masse

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s pro-democracy lawmakers have resigned en masse following a move by the city’s government to disqualify four pro-democracy legislators. The pro-democracy camp announced their decision in a news conference Wednesday, hours after the Hong Kong government said it would be disqualifying four pro-democracy legislators – Alvin Yeung, Dennis Kwok, Kwok Ka-ki and Kenneth Leung – from the legislature. The disqualifications came after China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee passed a resolution stating that those who support Hong Kong’s independence or refuse to acknowledge China’s sovereignty over the city, as well as commit acts that threaten national security or ask external forces to interfere in the city’s affairs, should be disqualified.