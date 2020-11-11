Fresno’s mayor-elect has COVID-19 after attending party

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno’s mayor-elect has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an election-night dinner with a few elected officials. Jerry Dyer, who served as the city’s longtime police chief, told the Fresno Bee he went into quarantine after receiving the test results on Tuesday. He says he experienced mild symptoms after attending a dinner on Nov. 3 with Fresno’s current mayor, a city councilman and a county supervisor who tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. The supervisor’s diagnosis led the county to close the offices of the county Board of Supervisors while health officials trace everyone who came into contact with him.