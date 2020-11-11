Dispute over access prompts AP to drop CMA Awards coverage

NEW YORK (AP) — The Associated Press has pulled out of its planned coverage of Wednesday’s Country Music Association Awards show. The wire service cited restrictions that have been placed on still photographers and screen captures of the broadcast. The AP said limitations that organizers of the show placed on images from the venue would affect its ability to accurately report on the event. Organizers cited coronavirus concerns for not allowing a photographer in and sought to impose restrictions on screenshots of attendees. The AP insists that if it covers the event there should be no restrictions on images that are publicly broadcast.