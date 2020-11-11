DeChambeau brings his bulk and behemoth drives to Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is defined by numbers at this Masters. The 40 pounds of mass and muscle he has added. The 5,000 calories a day. The 400-yard drive he hit while at home in Dallas. But it still comes down to the number on the scorecard at Augusta National. DeChambeau says he doesn’t know the limits of how far he can hit the ball. But he was quick to point out that chipping and putting is tantamount to winning any tournament, especially the Masters. Either way, he’s the talk of the Masters, which is being played in November for the first time.