Chinese farmer who praised lawyers amid crackdown arrested

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese police say a prominent pig farmer who has publicly supported lawyers amid a crackdown on legal activists by President Xi Jinping’s government is being subjected to “coercive measures,” a term that usually means detention. Police said Sun Dawu, chairman of Hebei Dawu Agriculture Group, is accused of “provoking quarrels and disrupting production.” The statement gave no details. In August, police clashed with Dawu Group personnel who were trying to stop employees of a state-owned farm from demolishing one of the company’s buildings. Sun was prosecuted in 2003 in connection with raising money for his business. He has publicly praised the work of lawyers amid the crackdown on legal activists.