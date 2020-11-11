Biden vows to ‘get right to work’ despite Trump resistance

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is promising “to get right to work” and is downplaying concerns that President Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge Biden’s election victory could undermine national security. Someone with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to disclose private conversations tells The Associated Press that Trump has blocked his Democratic rival from receiving the intelligence briefings traditionally shared with incoming presidents. Biden was asked Tuesday about the Republican resistance and said it “does not change the dynamic at all in what we’re able to do.” Biden says additional intelligence briefings “would be useful” but “we don’t see anything slowing us down.”