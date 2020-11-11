Artist gives life to Belgian boot-scrapers during pandemic

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Life can feel smaller, even tiny during the coronavirus pandemic as public health restrictions limit social contacts to a bare minimum. But Belgian artist Elke Lemmens has found a way to build connections. She is using a grant from the city of Antwerp to give disused boot-scrapers a second act while bringing extraordinary stories of ordinary lives out into the open. Lemmens plans to install at least 50 miniature scenes in the old niches outside homes that families once used to clean off their shoes. One boot-scraper depicts the prison cell of Belgian writer Roger van de Velde. Another scene conveys the dream of a local girl who died at age 9.