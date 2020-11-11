AP source: Biden chooses Ron Klain as chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden has chosen his longtime adviser Ron Klain to reprise his role as his chief of staff. Klain has decades of experience across Democratic presidential administrations. That’s according to a person familiar with the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to avoid preempting an official announcement. Klain served as chief of staff for Biden during Barack Obama’s first term and was chief of staff to Vice President Al Gore in the mid-1990s. He also served as a key adviser on the Biden campaign. The choice of Klain underscores the effort the incoming Biden administration will place on the coronavirus response from day one.