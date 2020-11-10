Mali’s former president Amadou Toumani Toure dies at 72

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s former president Amadou Toumani Toure has died. Senegalese President Macky Sall confirmed the death of the leader on Twitter. Mali’s government hasn’t yet confirmed his death, but said they are preparing a communique. Toure was 72. He served as Mali’s president from 2002 until March 2012 when he was deposed by a military coup. He then lived in neighboring West African nation Senegal in exile until December 2019.