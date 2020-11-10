Lucille Bridges, mother of activist Ruby Bridges, dies at 86

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ mayor has announced that Lucille Bridges, the mother of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, has died at the age of 86. Lucille walked with her then-6-year-old daughter Ruby past crowds screaming racist slurs as Ruby became the first Black student at her all-white New Orleans elementary school in 1960. Ruby went on to become an icon of the Civil Rights Movement and was memorialized in a famous Norman Rockwell painting. Lucille also endured hardship as she pushed for her daughter to receive an equal education. Lucille was born to sharecroppers in Mississippi. But she was determined for Ruby to pursue the same opportunities that her white peers received.