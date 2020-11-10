GOP unveils $1.4T spending bill amid post-election turmoil

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans controlling the Senate have unveiled a government-wide, $1.4 trillion spending bill. It’s a mostly bipartisan measure that faces uncertain odds during this period of post-election tumult in Washington. The bill contains funding for President Donald Trump’s border wall and other provisions opposed by Democrats. Leaders in both parties want to try to enact unfinished spending bills — which, along with a separate COVID relief effort and annual defense policy bill, represent the bulk of Capitol Hill’s unfinished business. But that depends on getting Trump’s signature. And lame-duck sessions conducted as the White House is turning over usually don’t get much done.