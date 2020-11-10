GOP lets Trump fight election for weeks despite Biden’s win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says there’s “no reason for alarm” as President Donald Trump pursues unfounded legal challenges to President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. Republicans are increasingly pointing to a December deadline for Trump to exhaust his legal challenges. That’s when the states face a deadline to certify results, and the Electoral College has a Dec. 14 deadline to cast its votes. McConnell’s comments show how hard Republicans are trying to portray Trump’s refusal to accept the election results as an ordinary part of the process, even as it’s nothing short of extraordinary.