Florida officer charged with murder after inmate’s death

CLERMONT, Fla. (AP) — A correctional officer is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of an inmate at a state prison in central Florida earlier this year. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Tuesday that a grand jury indicted Michael Riley on a second-degree murder charge following the death in June of the unnamed inmate at Lake Correctional Institution in Clermont, Florida. The FDLE says in a statement that the inmate died as a result of Riley’s actions in his capacity as a prison guard. Riley was being held at the Polk County Jail. There was no online docket, so it wasn’t known if he had an attorney.