Trudeau looks to Biden for help in dispute with China

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s spoken with President-elect Joe Biden about China’s imprisonment of two Canadians in retaliation for the arrest of a top Huawei executive and he expects Biden to be a good partner in convincing Beijing to release them. Beijing arrested former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor in December 2018 just days after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese Huawei executive and the daughter of the company’s founder. The U.S. is seeking Meng’s extradition on fraud charges and her extradition case is before the Canadian courts.