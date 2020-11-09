The Latest: Portugal enters state of emergency over virus

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal has entered a state of emergency, with curfews imposed in the areas worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

From Monday and for at least two weeks, some 7 million people — around 70% of the country’s population — must remain at home on weekdays between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.. At weekends, they cannot leave home after 1 p.m.

The government has warned that the state of emergency, which grants authorities special powers, may be prolonged and measures may be tightened if the spread of the new coronavirus does not slow.

The number of virus cases and hospital admissions in Portugal has climbed sharply in recent weeks. The country has seen 2,896 virus-related deaths.

PRAGUE — Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have started to decline after a two-month rise to record high levels, thanks to a series of new coronavirus restrictions.

The Health Ministry says the day-to-day increase of the new confirmed cases dropped to 3,608 on Sunday, the lowest since Oct 11. A lower number of tests is usually carried out over the weekends but the number who tested positive dropped by almost 3,000 compared with the previous Sunday.

The confirmed cases reached a record daily high of 15,727 cases on Wednesday and has been declining since.

In another promising sign, the number of hospitalized dropped by some 500 to 7,779.

The Czech Republic has had 414,828 test positive while 4,858 have died.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 112.34 new cases per 100,000 people on Oct. 25 to 97.63 new cases per 100,000 people on Sunday.

NEW DELHI — India has reported 45,903 new coronavirus cases, with its capital recording the highest single-day rise in infections since the pandemic began.

The Health Ministry on Monday also reported 490 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities in the country to 126,611.

New Delhi’s increase of 7,745 cases comes during a recent surge the government has attributed to crowding in markets during the ongoing festive season, winter weather and high air pollution.

The capital’s air quality levels are plummeting to the “severe” category. A recent government report projected New Delhi may see up to 15,000 daily cases in the winter months.

India has counted more than 8.5 million cases since the pandemic began, the second-highest total behind the U.S.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka police will strictly enforce mask and social distancing requirements and punish violators starting Monday as other anti-virus measures are eased to reduce the economic pain.

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said police have arrested 120 people for failing to wear face masks and maintain social distance in public places during the last 10 days. Coronavirus rules introduced last month carried punishment of a $54 fine, six-months imprisonment or both.

Passenger trains resumed operating after nearly two weeks and the government lifted a curfew that had been in effect in the capital Colombo and its suburbs. Only pockets where infections are high will remain under isolation with no one permitted to enter or leave the locality.

Sri Lanka has counted 13,929 COVID-19 patients with 35 deaths since the pandemic began, and both figures have been increasing due to two recent clusters that account for more than 9,900 of the total infections.

BOSTON — The coronavirus has hit another sobering milestone: more than 50 million cases.

Johns Hopkins University’s coronavirus tracker tallied more than 50.3 million reported cases of coronavirus infection as of Sunday. More than 1.2 million people have died from COVID-19, according to its count.

The U.S., with about 4% of the world’s population, represents almost a fifth of all reported cases.

The country has had more than 9.9 million cases and more than 237,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic started, according to Johns Hopkins University’s data.

Coronavirus cases and deaths also continue to soar in the U.S., as they are in many countries.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas on Sunday reported 5,404 new cases of the coronavirus, with almost 2,000 of those cases coming from the hard-hit El Paso area, state health officials said.

The state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began is nearing 1 million, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University, which puts the number of cases at more than 985,000.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Sunday that with 43 additional deaths reported, the state’s death toll was at 18,743.

Cases and hospitalizations have been rising in Texas, and the situation has become especially acute in El Paso, with El Paso county’s top elected official shutting down nonessential activities and medical teams being sent in to help.

Health officials said that statewide, more than 6,000 people were hospitalized Sunday with COVID-19.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Hospitalizations from the coronavirus in Arkansas continued to climb Sunday, reaching a new one-day record high of 741, state health officials said.

The Arkansas Department of Health said 19 more people were hospitalized Sunday.

Health officials also reported 1,038 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total so far to nearly 122,000.

“With yet another day of over 1,000 new cases, we are likely headed for a difficult week,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Sunday on Twitter. “Let’s all be safe and take action to protect each other.”

The state also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the death toll so far to 2,085.