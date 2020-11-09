Suu Kyi’s party claims to have won majority in Myanmar polls

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s ruling National League for Democracy has claimed it had won a clear parliamentary majority and would retain power, even though the election commission has named just a few of the winners in Sunday’s elections. The commission earlier said full results may take a week. An NLD victory was widely expected since its leader, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, is immensely popular. Its main opposition is a military-backed party, but more than 90 parties contested the election. The United States and other observers have expressed concern about how the election was conducted, especially the disenfranchisement of the Rohingya minority.