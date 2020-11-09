Refusing to concede, Trump blocks cooperation on transition

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is throwing the presidential transition into tumult. President Donald Trump has fired the Pentagon chief and blocked government officials from cooperating with President-elect Joe Biden’s team. Attorney General William Barr has authorized the Justice Department to probe allegations of voter fraud despite little evidence supporting such claims made repeatedly by Trump. Even as Biden began assembling experts to face the surging pandemic, the federal agency that needs to green light the beginnings of the transition of power held off. And the White House moved to crack down on those not deemed sufficiently loyal as Trump continued to refuse to concede the race.