Peru’s leader faces 2nd impeachment vote in as many months

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s president is facing a second impeachment vote in less than two months over new accusations of corruption in the latest jolt to one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Opposition lawmakers contend Martín Vizcarra took over $630,000 in bribes in exchange for authorizing two construction contracts while governor of Moquegua, a province in southern Peru with a population of about 180,000. The allegations are being investigated by the chief prosecutor’s office but Vizcarra has not been charged and denies any wrongdoing.