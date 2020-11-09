Forecasters: Theta forms, record 29th named Atlantic storm

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say a record-breaking 29th named storm has formed in the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami said late Monday night that Subtropical Storm Theta has emerged in the open northeast Atlantic and poses no immediate threat to land. The hurricane center says Theta has developed about 995 miles (1,600 kilometers) southwest of the Azores and has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph). The center says Theta breaks a previous record of 28 named storms set in 2005.