Estonia’s far-right minister resigns over Biden remarks

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Estonia’s far-right interior minister, Mart Helme, has resigned after he called U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and his son Hunter “corrupt characters” without providing further details or evidence. Helme said he stepped down because of the “slander and lies” of the Estonian media. On Facebook, Estonian Prime Minister Juri Ratas Helme urged and his son Martin to stop issuing unsubstantiated statements that are damaging bilateral relations. The pair’s comments are seen as highly embarrassing to the small former Soviet republic of 1.3 million and an European Union and NATO member that is a staunch ally of Washington.