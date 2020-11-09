Do masks with antiviral coating offer more protection?

Masks made with antiviral materials are popping up, but there haven’t been enough rigorous independent studies to establish whether they’re better at protecting wearers or preventing the spread of the virus. Scientists say it takes time to design and test new types of masks and that we don’t have enough information on whether antiviral masks developed during the pandemic are more effective than other masks. Antiviral masks are generally more expensive than standard recommended options. Experts say one way to improve the effectiveness of any mask is to make sure you’re wearing it properly.