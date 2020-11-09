Barr tells DOJ to probe election fraud claims if they exist

WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General William Barr has authorized federal prosecutors across the U.S. to pursue “substantial allegations” of voting irregularities, if they exist, before the 2020 presidential election is certified. Barr’s action Monday comes despite little evidence of fraud in Democrat Joe Biden victory. It also raises the prospect that President Donald Trump will use the Justice Department to try to challenge the outcome. Longstanding Justice Department policy would normally prohibit such overt actions before an election is certified. Trump has not conceded the election and is instead claiming without evidence that there has been a widespread, multi-state conspiracy by Democrats to skew the vote tally.