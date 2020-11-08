 Skip to Content

UK does a U-turn, backs soccer star’s child hunger campaign

LONDON (AP) — The British government has made another U-turn and now says it will provide free meals to disadvantaged children over upcoming holidays. That follows a hugely popular campaign to fight child hunger by Manchester United soccer star Marcus Rashford. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson phoned the 23-year-old striker after his team’s Premier League victory over Everton on Saturday to inform him of the decision. The U.K. government will spend 170 million pounds ($220 million) in extra funding to support families hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The money will be handed to local authorities by December in time to pay for free school lunches over the Christmas break.

