Two Lebanese youth offer migrant workers a way back home

BEIRUT (AP) — Two Lebanese youths are on a mission to repatriate migrant workers who have been stranded in Lebanon amid the worst economic crisis in the country’s modern history. In two months, they have sent more than 120 women, mostly Kenyans and some Ethiopians, back home, fundraising more than $35,000 for flights and coronavirus tests through an online campaign and working tirelessly to clear bureaucratic and legal hurdles. It’s a mission both came into unexpectedly. Lebanon has some 250,000 migrant workers, most of them women working as maids.