Turkish finance minister, Erdogan’s son-in-law, resigns post

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s finance minister and son-in-law to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced his resignation. Berak Albayrak said Sunday on Instagram that he was stepping down from his post for health reasons and would spend more time with his family. The 42-year-old Albayrak was appointed minister of finance and treasury in July 2018, having previously been energy minister for nearly three years. His resignation follows the dismissal over the weekend of central bank chief Murat Uysal and his replacement by former Finance Minister Naci Agbal. Albayrak said “I decided not to continue my duty as a minister after five years in office due to health problems.”