Johnson denies his Trump ties weaken UK-US bond under Biden

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain and the United States will work together to support democracy and combat climate change. He denies that his close ties to President Donald Trump would hurt U.K.-U.S relations once President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January. Johnson congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their victory and said the two countries’ “common global perspective” would be vital to shore up a rules-based global order. Johnson, who has yet to speak to Biden, said “the United States is our closest and most important ally” and insisted that would not change. Johnson told The Associated Press he looked forward to working with Biden on “crucial” issues such as climate change, trade and international security.