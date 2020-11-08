Firecrackers and prayers as Indians celebrate Harris’ win

THULASENDRAPURAM, India (AP) — Waking up to the news of Kamala Harris’ election as U.S. vice president, overjoyed people in her Indian grandfather’s hometown have set off firecrackers and offered prayers. Groups gathered Sunday at street corners in Thulasendrapuram, a tiny village with a population of 350, reading newspapers and chatting about the Democrats’ victory before moving to a temple. A woman wrote in color powder outside her home: “Congratulations Kamala Harris. Pride of our village. Vanakkam (Greetings) America.” Most of them had gone to sleep by the time Joe Biden clinched the winning threshold of 270 Electoral College votes, making Harris the first woman and the first person of South Asian descent to be elected vice president.